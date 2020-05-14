BOJ will stick to 2% price target despite pandemic headwinds: Kuroda



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

May 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there was no change to the central bank’s stance of seeking to achieve its 2% inflation target, despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic that is hurting the economy and weighing on prices.

In a speech delivered at an online seminar, Kuroda also said the central bank must be vigilant more than before to the heightening stress the pandemic is putting on Japan’s banking system.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Chris Gallagher)