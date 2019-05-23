BOJ to heed market impact when adjusting interest rates: deputy governor



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya attends his inaugural news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya attends his inaugural news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 23, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan would adjust interest rates by paying heed to its impact on domestic and overseas financial markets when it comes to exiting from monetary stimulus, Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday.

Amamiya told a parliament session that the central bank will continue its current powerful monetary easing patiently as it will take time to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)