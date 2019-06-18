BOJ to debate overseas risks at this week’s rate review: Kuroda



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

June 18, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank’s board would “certainly” discuss heightening overseas economic risks at a two-day rate review starting on Wednesday.

“The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately taking into account the impact overseas economic changes could have on Japan’s economic outlook and the momentum for achieving our inflation target,” Kuroda told parliament on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)