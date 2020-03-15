BOJ says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning





March 15, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain smooth market functioning even though no specific country, region or financial institutions are facing difficulty procuring funds now, a BOJ official said on Monday.

The comment came after the BOJ joined the central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain and Switzerland to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

