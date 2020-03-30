BOJ says ready to relax capital, liquidity requirements for banks



FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

March 30, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Japan on Monday reiterated its stance that it was ready to relax some requirements financial institutions must meet to participate in its market operations.

Even if financial institutions do meet necessary capital buffer and liquidity requirements, they will be eligible as counterparties to the BOJ’s market operations if the central bank deems they will make steady progress in meeting the requirements, it said in a statement issued on Monday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)