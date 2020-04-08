BOJ says it will scale back operations amid coronavirus pandemic



FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

April 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would scale back some operations in the wake of the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“But we will continue operations deemed necessary as a central bank, under close coordination with the central and local governments, as well as with financial institutions,” the BOJ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)