BOJ maintains economic assessment for all nine regions of Japan



FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

July 8, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Monday maintained its assessment for all of the country’s nine regions, saying they were either expanding or recovering.

“While slowing overseas economies are affecting exports and output, domestic demand continues to increase as a trend,” the central bank said in a quarterly report analyzing the economic conditions of regional areas in Japan.

