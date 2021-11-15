BOJ’s Kuroda projects inflation approaching 1% mid-next year



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

November 15, 2021

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expects consumer inflation to accelerate to around 1% in the first half of next year as the economy recovers to pre-coronavirus levels, voicing hope for a consumption-driven recovery.

But with inflation still short of its 2% target, the BOJ will maintain its “powerful” monetary easing and stand ready to ramp up stimulus, even as other central banks head for an exit from crisis-mode policies, Kuroda said on Monday.

“We expect consumer inflation to gradually accelerate to around 1% at about the middle of next year as the output gap turns positive,” he said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

Kuroda said the recovery in the world’s third-largest economy has been “somewhat slower than initially expected,” as COVID-19 curbs and parts shortages hit consumption and output.

“But the mechanism for an economic recovery remains intact,” he said, adding that growth is seen recovering to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022 as lifting of state of emergency curbs help revive consumption.

While automakers are grappling with by supply constraints, bottlenecks blamed on factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia are likely to be resolved in coming months, Kuroda said.

Chip shortages, however, could take longer to fix as capacity must be ramped up through capital expenditure to meet robust demand, the governor added.

“If the global supply constraint lasts longer than expected, that could hurt Japan’s exports and corporate profits by leading to a slowdown in global growth and a rise in cost,” Kuroda said.

(Reporting by Leika KiharaEditing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)