BOJ Kuroda: Japan economy to reach pre-COVID levels year-end or early 2022



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2020.

September 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy will continue to recover and could reach levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021 or early in 2022, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

“All in all, consumption, which has been quite weak, will gradually step up. On the other hand, the corporate sector enjoys a firm situation, which is translated into a firm pick-up in business fixed investment,” Kuroda said in an online seminar hosted by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, or early on Thursday Tokyo time.

