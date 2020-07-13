BOJ appoints Shimizu as new head of monetary affairs department



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Monday that Seiichi Shimizu, currently head of its markets department, will become head of the bank’s department overseeing monetary policy drafting.

Shimizu will replace incumbent Takeshi Kato, who will become head of the BOJ’s branch in Nagoya, central Japan which is home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp.

The appointments will take effect on July 20.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)