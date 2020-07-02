BofA’s U.S. staff to start returning to offices after labor day: Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

July 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp <BAC.N> will start bringing back its employees to offices in phases after Labor Day, Sept. 7, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3dU8liD on Thursday, citing a memo from the bank.

The back-to-office process is likely to be limited at first, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)