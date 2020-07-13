BoE’s Bailey sees economy improving, but ‘very worried’ about jobs



FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

July 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he thought that Britain’s economy was starting to recover but had a long way to go, with the outlook for jobs a particular worry.

“We are seeing the economy come back now somewhat, because obviously the restrictions are beginning to be lifted,” Bailey told school pupils during an online talk hosted by Speakers for Schools.

“But there’s a long way to go, we are very worried about jobs, as are a lot of people.”

