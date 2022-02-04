BoE’s Bailey says wage restraint key to keeping grip on inflation



February 4, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation – already running at a 30-year high in Britain – risked getting out of control without restraint on pay rises.

“I’m afraid we do need to see restraint in this respect,” Bailey told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Friday.

“We are looking, I think, to see quite clear restraint in the bargaining process because otherwise, as I say, it will get out of control. It’s not at the moment but it will do.”

