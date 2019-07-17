Boeing to spend half of $100 million fund to support 737 MAX crash victim families



The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 17, 2019

(Reuters) – Boeing Co <BA.N> said on Wednesday at least half of its $100 million fund for victims and communities affected by two deadly 737 MAX crashes would go directly to the families of those killed.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families and communities affected by the crashes.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)