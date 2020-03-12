Boeing shares plummet after new U.S. travel restrictions



FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

March 12, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Shares in Boeing Co <BA.N> dropped more than 16% on Thursday on increased concerns over a fallout from news of sweeping U.S. travel restrictions on Europe meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 30-day travel restrictions, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, are expected to deepen the financial misery for airlines, which are Boeing’s main customers.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Marguerita Choy)