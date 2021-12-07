Boeing says PE firm 777 Partners orders 30 more 737 jets



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

December 7, 2021

(Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Tuesday Miami-based 777 Partners had agreed to purchase 30 more 737 MAX jets that would nearly double the private-equity firm’s order book for the aircraft.

The order, valued at $3.7 billion at list prices, comes as a potential boost for the planemaker, which said last month that it had delivered 212 737 MAX jets this year, while its larger 787 aircraft remains sidelined due to production problems.

Boeing had agreed in March to sell 24 737 MAX to 777 Partners, including an option to purchase 60 more jets.

A bulk of the new order is for Boeing’s 737-8-200 variant, 777 Partners managing partner Josh Wander said in a statement.

Boeing shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)