Boeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus

March 10, 2020

(Reuters) – Boeing Co <BA.N> said late on Monday an employee at its Everett facility in Washington state has tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been quarantined.

“As a precaution, we’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor,” the company said https://boeing.mediaroom.com/news-releases-statements?item=130635.

