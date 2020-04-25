Boeing pulls out of Embraer merger talks: sources



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

April 25, 2020

PARIS/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Boeing Co <BA.N> has told the Brazilian planemaker Embraer <EMBR3.SA> that Embraer has not met conditions needed to complete a civil aerospace tie-up, meaning the $4.2 billion deal is off for the foreseeable future, two people familiar with the matter said.

In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to an April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80% of Embraer’s commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.

Boeing later confirmed the decision. Embraer, the world’s third largest planemaker, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey)