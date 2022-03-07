Boeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

March 7, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. planemaker Boeing Co said on Monday it has suspended purchasing titanium from Russia.

“Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity,” the company added.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)