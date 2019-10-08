Boeing deliveries nearly halved in first nine months of 2019



October 8, 2019

(Reuters) – Boeing Co <BA.N> delivered half the number of planes in the first nine months of 2019 that it did in the same period a year ago, as the world’s largest planemaker continued to struggle with the grounding of its bestselling 737 MAX jets.

Trailing far behind the 571 aircraft handed over by European rival Airbus SE <AIR.PA> in the first nine months of 2019, Boeing delivered just 302 aircraft in the period, down 47%.

Deliveries totaled just 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)