Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat



FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

July 2, 2020

SEATTLE (Reuters) – Boeing Co’s <BA.N> communications chief Niel Golightly has resigned his position, the company said on Thursday, following an employee’s complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

“My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot’s misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time,” Golightly said in a Boeing statement accompanying the announcement.

“My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The article is not a reflection of who I am; but nonetheless I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down,” Golightly said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chris Reese)