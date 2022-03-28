Boeing’s Ted Colbert to helm defense and space business



(Reuters) -Boeing Co on Monday named Ted Colbert as the head of its defense division, replacing long-time company executive Leanne Caret, effective April 1.

The unit, which has the U.S. government as one of its biggest customers, generated revenues of $26.5 billion in 2021, overtaking its commercial airplane business.

Colbert, who now heads Boeing Global Services, will become president and chief executive officer of Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security business.

Caret, who had taken over the defense and space in 2016, will serve as executive vice president and senior advisor to the Boeing’s Chief Executive David Calhoun, until her retirement later this year.

The segment provides military aircraft and network and space systems to customers around the globe.

The company named Stephanie Pope as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, succeeding Colbert.

