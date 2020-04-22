Boeing 737 program chief to oversee commercial programs



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of Boeing’s 737 program has been tapped to oversee the planemaker’s commercial programs as the company works to win approval to return the 737 MAX to service, which has been grounded for 13 months.

Stan Deal, who heads Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Mark Jenks will be responsible for all programs and the heads of the 737, 747/767, 777 and 787 programs will report to him.

He also announced a number of other executive changes.

Jenks was named head of the 737 program in July after the best-selling 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes in five months.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)