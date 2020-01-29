Boeing 737 MAX charges to top $18 billion



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects more than $18 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, and indicated it would cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The company had negative free cash flow of $2.67 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a positive free cash flow of $2.45 billion a year earlier.

Core operating loss was $2.53 billion, or $2.33 per share, compared with a profit of $3.87 billion, or $5.48 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru, David Shepardson in Washington and Tim Hepher in Seattle; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)