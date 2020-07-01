BoE to review climate impact of corporate bond-buying after COVID crisis



July 1, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank would look at the possibility of introducing climate change considerations when deciding which corporate bonds it buys, but only once the coronavirus crisis has eased.

“When the pressure on our resources abates, we will turn to important issues such as the benchmark for our corporate bond portfolio,” Bailey said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BoE is buying corporate debt as part of its expanded bond-buying programme to help shield Britain’s economy from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

