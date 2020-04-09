BoE leaves systemic buffer rates for major banks unchanged



FILE PHOTO: A security officer stands outside the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: A security officer stands outside the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Thursday it would leave unchanged the rates for the additional capital buffers that major banks need to hold, known as the systemic risk buffer (SRB).

“This decision is consistent with ensuring firms can continue lending to the real economy; as their balance sheets grow in response to COVID-19, they can be certain that it will not result in higher SRB capital requirements,” the BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement.

The SRB is an extra buffer for banks that are of domestic and global systemic importance.

The BoE said it will reassess the SRB rates in December 2021.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)