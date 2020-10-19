BMW says third-quarter cash flow in auto segment was above expectations

October 19, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BMW <BMWG.DE> on Monday said rebounding markets helped the German carmaker to deliver higher-than-expected free cash flow in the automotive segment during the third quarter.

Free cash flow amounted to 3.07 billon euros in the third quarter, up from 714 million euros in the year-earlier period, the carmaker said late on Monday.

“This was due in particular to a faster recovery in several markets, which led to higher sales growth,” BMW said in a preliminary earnings release which was published ahead of the company’s scheduled quarterly earnings on Nov. 4.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese)