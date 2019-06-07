Blues favored to close Bruins out in 6



St. Louis is one victory from claiming the city’s first Stanley Cup title, and oddsmakers believe the Blues will close out the Boston Bruins at home on Sunday.

BetStars lists the Blues at -125 to win Game 6, while the moneyline on the Bruins sat at +105 on Friday. The sportsbook offered -286 for the Blues to win the series in any amount of games, while the Bruins were +230.

FanDuel’s moneyline had the Blues -120 to win Game 6 and -310 to win the series, while the Bruins were +100/+235. SugarHouse was offering the Blues at -127 in Game 6 and -305 for the series, with the Bruins at +105/+245.

However, the Blues’ odds will take a dramatic hit if they fail to secure the title at home. Should the Bruins push the series the distance, the money will swing in their favor.

BetStars Series Odds

Blues 4-2: -125

Bruins 4-3: +230

Blues 4-3: +350

All three sportsbooks have Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko as the overwhelming favorite to win the Conn Smythe trophy as the Finals MVP. He has three goals in the finals and 11 through 24 playoff games this season.

BetStars is offering a “SuperBoost” bet — a +175 moneyline that the Blues will win the Cup and Tarasenko will score more than 11.5 goals in the playoffs.

–Field Level Media