Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract



FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing/File Photo

August 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Blue Origin’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Friday “challenges NASA’s unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals,” the company said in a court filing. Last month, the Government Accountability Office sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin’s protest.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)