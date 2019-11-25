Bloomberg News to limit commentary on 2020 election as company owner joins race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

One of America’s largest business media outlets, Bloomberg News, is unveiling a new editorial policy ahead of next year’s elections. According to a leaked internal memo by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, the news agency will not run investigative reports on Democrat candidates in the 2020 electoral cycle.

Micklethwait said Bloomberg can not investigate its owner, Michael Bloomberg, and will not treat other Democrats differently. This comes after Bloomberg officially announced the launch of his presidential campaign. Some commentators say Bloomberg’s 2020 bid already exposes the weakness of other Democrat candidates.

“It means that the Democratic field is underwhelming, even to someone like Michael Bloomberg. There are 18 Democrats still running for President of the United States, with another 10 or 12 already dropped out of the race. And as Michael Bloomberg’s coming in saying, ‘I don’t think any of you can beat Donald Trump,’ for all the talk about electability — that’s a fiction. You don’t know if somebody can or can’t win until they do or don’t.”

— Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President

Bloomberg News said it will also refrain from commenting on the 2020 election to prevent a possible conflict of interest by Michael Bloomberg.