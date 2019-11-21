Trending

Bloomberg files paperwork to run for president

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:20 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is one step closer to launching an official White House bid. On Thursday, Bloomberg filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president as a Democrat candidate.

Despite this move, a member of Bloomberg’s team reportedly said he hasn’t made a final decision about entering the crowded race.

The FEC filing will allow the 77-year-old to raise funds for his presidential run. The former mayor reportedly floated the idea of running because he thinks the current field of Democrat candidates is vulnerable.

Bloomberg fueled speculation about his presidential aspirations after registering to appear on the Democrat primary ballot in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.

The president has since weighed in on Bloomberg’s potential run.

“Little Michael will fail…he’s got some really big issues and some personal problems,” stated President Trump. “He doesn’t have the magic to do well.”

The president went on to say that the move could hurt Joe Biden’s chances. He added there is no one he would rather run against than Bloomberg.

If Bloomberg decides to run, he could potentially siphon-off votes from more moderate Democrats.

Related: President Trump: There’s Nobody I’d Rather Run Against Than ‘Little Michael’ Bloomberg

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE