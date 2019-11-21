Bloomberg files paperwork to run for president

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:20 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is one step closer to launching an official White House bid. On Thursday, Bloomberg filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president as a Democrat candidate.

#BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg officially registers to run for President as a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/NhpaUitH34 — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) November 21, 2019

Despite this move, a member of Bloomberg’s team reportedly said he hasn’t made a final decision about entering the crowded race.

The FEC filing will allow the 77-year-old to raise funds for his presidential run. The former mayor reportedly floated the idea of running because he thinks the current field of Democrat candidates is vulnerable.

WATCH: Mike Bloomberg says he's "getting closer" to making a decision whether to run for president pic.twitter.com/bzTGvFwANQ — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) November 12, 2019

Bloomberg fueled speculation about his presidential aspirations after registering to appear on the Democrat primary ballot in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.

Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary. We must defeat Trump. He has failed us at every turn. pic.twitter.com/BMT3prVY4S — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 12, 2019

The president has since weighed in on Bloomberg’s potential run.

“Little Michael will fail…he’s got some really big issues and some personal problems,” stated President Trump. “He doesn’t have the magic to do well.”

The president went on to say that the move could hurt Joe Biden’s chances. He added there is no one he would rather run against than Bloomberg.

If Bloomberg decides to run, he could potentially siphon-off votes from more moderate Democrats.

Related: President Trump: There’s Nobody I’d Rather Run Against Than ‘Little Michael’ Bloomberg