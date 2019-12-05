Bloomberg favors lawsuits by gun victims against manufacturers, assault weapon ban



Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks where he was honored by the Iron Hills Civic Association at the Richmond County Country Club in Staten Island, New York, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks where he was honored by the Iron Hills Civic Association at the Richmond County Country Club in Staten Island, New York, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

December 5, 2019

By Tim Reid

AURORA, Colorado (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg unveiled a plan on Thursday to allow victims of gun violence to sue manufacturers, force owners of assault weapons to register their weapons and require permits for all gun purchases.

The billionaire media mogul, who jumped into the crowded field of Democratic White House candidates last month, unveiled a national gun control plan at a forum with survivors of gun violence in Aurora, Colorado, where 12 people were killed during a mass shooting inside a movie theater in 2012.

The former mayor of New York, 77, has made gun control a signature issue in recent years, and founded Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the biggest anti-gun violence organizations.

Bloomberg, who is funding his own presidential campaign, has been criticized by some Democratic rivals of trying to buy his way to the nomination. He intends to make gun safety a central issue as he and 14 others battle to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November’s election.

Bloomberg launched his White House bid with a $37 million advertizing blitz. Recent polls show his late entry to the race has had some impact, although he trails leading contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by double digits.

Endorsing Bloomberg at the event was Colorado state Representative Tom Sullivan, a gun safety advocate who ran for office after his son was killed at the Aurora shooting.

Bloomberg’s gun safety plan is similar to those of many of his Democratic rivals. If president, Bloomberg said he would lift the immunity gun makers currently have against civil lawsuits, require background checks for all gun sales, force every gun buyer to obtain a permit before a purchase and reinstate a ban on assault weapons.

His plan would also keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves or others by barring domestic violence and other violent offenders from buying guns.

Bloomberg’s late candidacy, with the Democrats’ nominating contests beginning in Iowa on Feb. 3, reflects his concern that none of the others vying to take on Trump can beat him.

Bloomberg fears liberals such as Warren and Sanders will alienate voters in battleground states. Some Democrats have been unnerved by an uneven campaign performance from Biden, also 77.

(Reporting by Tim Reid)