Bloomberg cuts ties with contractor that used Okla. inmates to make campaign calls

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg cut ties with one of his contractors after coming under fire for using prison workers to make telephone calls for his campaign. Bloomberg claimed he was unaware of the arrangement until a reporter sought comment on the matter. After that, he said he immediately ended the relationship.

This comes after reports revealed Bloomberg’s presidential campaign contracted New Jersey-based telemarketer ProCom, which used Oklahoma inmates to make calls on behalf of the campaign.

Earlier today, a news outlet accurately reported that a subcontractor for one of our vendors was using prison workers to make phone calls on behalf of my campaign. After learning this, we immediately ended our relationship with that company. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/0KJ8y8Iqxj — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 24, 2019

The billionaire’s embattled campaign has also not weighed in on the debate over whether incarcerated individuals should be allowed to vote. Since Bloomberg announced his 2020 bid, he has faced growing resentment from fellow Democrat candidates and President Trump.

“Little Michael will fail,” said the president. “I know Michael Bloomberg fairly well, well enough (to know) he will not do very well.”

Despite backlash, the CEO continues to believe he is the Democrat with the greatest chance of taking the White House.

“I didn’t see the candidates addressing the issues in a practical way,” said Bloomberg. “I kept thinking to myself, ‘They are going to lose to Donald Trump.’”

The 2020 hopeful added he has asked vendors to do a better job of vetting subcontractors moving forward.

