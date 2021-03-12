Block aid: Chiefs release starting OTs, save $18M



FILE PHOTO: Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) speaks with the media at the JW Marriott Turnberry. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

The move will save the Chiefs more than $18 million against the 2021 salary cap, including the $12 million recaptured by releasing Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement.

“With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years.

“With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Fisher, 30, spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Chiefs. He suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game and did not play in the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schwartz, 31, missed most of the 2020 season with a back injury. He started 70 games in five seasons with Kansas City.

