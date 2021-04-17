Trending

BLM protesters take to the streets of Washington D.C.

Michael Odiari argues with demonstrators to stop attempting to agitate authorities by advancing on a perimeter security fence during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Hundreds of anti-police protestors took to the streets in Washington D.C. Friday night. This week, BLM protestors rioted in D.C., Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis following the death of Daunte Wright and amid the ongoing trial regarding the death of George Floyd.

Authorities said similar protests have gone on for days nationwide as many cities have had to block off streets as they’ve been swarmed with BLM protestors.

Meanwhile, protests in the streets of D.C. were expected to continue into the weekend.

The protests are comparable to the Summer of 2020, when Washington D.C. and cities across the country also exploded in protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

