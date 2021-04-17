BLM protesters take to the streets of Washington D.C.

OAN Newsroom

April 17, 2021

Hundreds of anti-police protestors took to the streets in Washington D.C. Friday night. This week, BLM protestors rioted in D.C., Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis following the death of Daunte Wright and amid the ongoing trial regarding the death of George Floyd.

Right now at BLM Plaza in #WashingtonDC, protesters begin marching pic.twitter.com/kaEg4kBV3P — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 17, 2021

Authorities said similar protests have gone on for days nationwide as many cities have had to block off streets as they’ve been swarmed with BLM protestors.

Second altercation breaks out as protesters seem to try to block off police near diners #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/yK6TBHXc1j — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, protests in the streets of D.C. were expected to continue into the weekend.

The protests are comparable to the Summer of 2020, when Washington D.C. and cities across the country also exploded in protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.