Trending

Blinken will test for COVID after having met Bennett, spokesperson says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

March 28, 2022

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will test for COVID-19 on Monday after having met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem the previous day, a State Department spokesperson said.

Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

“Upon learning of Prime Minister Bennett’s positive test result, we determined that only Secretary Blinken is considered a close contact. He will follow all CDC guidance, including by masking and undergoing appropriate testing,” spokesperson Ned Price said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE