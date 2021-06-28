Blinken: ‘Untenable’ for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria



June 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that 10,000 Islamic State fighters continue to be held in detention in camps run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and that this situation was “untenable”.

Speaking at the opening of a meeting in Rome to renew international efforts to combat the Islamist militia, Blinken said Washington continued to urge countries, including the members of the coalition against Islamic State, to repatriate, rehabilitate or prosecute their citizens who had joined the group.

