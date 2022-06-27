Blinken: Standard of living for Russians is dropping

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

Secy of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has not accomplished the goals of his invasion. During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday, Blinken said Putin’s goal was to erase Ukraine sovereignty and independence from the map, yet he’s already failed.

“Let’s not confuse the tactical with strategic,” Blinken said. “When it comes to Putin’s strategic objectives, it’s not working.”

Russia’s initial attempt at a surprise attack to seize Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine did not go as planned. In recent weeks, it’s forces have seized cities in Ukraine’s east, including Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk. The adjacent city of Lysychansk is now under intense attack.

“We have seen sporadically,” he voiced. “Ever since Putin lost the battle for Kyiv and had to shift his focus just to Eastern and Southern Ukraine, they have occasionally launched missiles at a distance basically to terrorize people.”

Blinken’s remarks come out of Germany where G-7 leaders announced a ban on new imports of Russian gold. This comes as the ruble has hit it’s highest level in seven years, but Blinken affirmed Russians are bearing the brunt of economic sanctions. According to the latest report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 34,530 Russian servicemen have died since the beginning of the war. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 1,507 Russian tanks, 3,637 combat armoured vehicles, 759 artillery systems, 241 multiple rocket launcher systems, 99 air defence systems, 216 warplanes and 183 helicopters.

“Even if Russia succeeds in capturing more territory, he will inherit cities and towns that his own artillery have turned to rubble and the local population that hates him,” he expressed.

The world is horrified by Russia’s missile strike today, which hit a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall — the latest in a string of atrocities. We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and hold Russia, including those responsible for atrocities, to account. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 27, 2022

Holding Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine means ensuring the world knows the truth about its devastating consequences. That includes the truth about its reality for Ukrainians and about how it affects the world, including by exacerbating the global food security crisis. pic.twitter.com/HGOnQPofFv — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 24, 2022

Blinken said that Ukraine is going to be around a lot longer than Putin is on the scene.