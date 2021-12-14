Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy at the Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy at the Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

December 14, 2021

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea.

Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint agreements. Retno said the United States was committed to increasing engagement at all levels with Indonesia.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)