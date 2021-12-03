Blinken says any move by China to invade Taiwan would be “potentially disastrous”



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a press conference during a ministerial council meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, Sweden, December 2, 2021. Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via REUTERS

December 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Any move by China to invade Taiwan would be a “potentially disastrous decision,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, adding that he hoped leaders in Beijing would think very carefully about “not precipitating a crisis.”

Blinken, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, said the United States is resolutely committed to making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself, and that China had been trying to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait in recent years.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis)