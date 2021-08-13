Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

August 13, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Canadian and German counterparts and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss plans to reduce violence in Afghanistan amid a rapidly evolving security situation, U.S. department of state said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)