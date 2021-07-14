Blinken calls out China in meeting with ASEAN bloc ministers -spokesman



July 14, 2021

(Reuters) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S. rejection of China’s “unlawful maritime claims” in the South China Sea in a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken also called on the bloc to urge the end of violence in Myanmar and asked for the release of all those “unjustly detained” in the country, Price said.

