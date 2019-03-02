Blaze in tower block in London’s Canary Wharf area brought under control



Smoke rises from the roof of the Barclays building in the Canary Wharf area in London, Britain, March 2, 2019, in this still image from video obtained from social media. TWITTER @YAZZMINNEWELL via REUTERS Smoke rises from the roof of the Barclays building in the Canary Wharf area in London, Britain, March 2, 2019, in this still image from video obtained from social media. TWITTER @YAZZMINNEWELL via REUTERS

March 2, 2019

(Reuters) – About 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended to a fire on top of a commercial tower block in London’s Canary Wharf area, but there were no injuries and the fire was under control at 0158 GMT, London Fire Brigade said early on Saturday.

The blaze was contained to the air conditioning unit, the fire brigade said.

The Brigade was called at 0039 GMT and fire engines from stations including Millwall and Shadwell were called at the scene, London Fire Brigade said https://www.london-fire.gov.uk/incidents/2019/march/air-conditioning-unit-alight-on-roof-of-block-in-canary-wharf-area in a statement.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)