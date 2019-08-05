Blast rocks Russian arms depot in Siberia, two hospitalised: RIA



A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

August 5, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two Russians were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds on Monday after a blast at a Russian military base in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, RIA news agency cited doctors and emergency services as saying.

An ammunition depot at the base caught fire and people in the nearby village of Kamenka were being evacuated, emergency services were quoted as saying.

(Story corrects name of village to Kamenka from Kamensk)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)