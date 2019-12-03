Blast at Indonesia’s national monument park in central Jakarta: media



Indonesian police officers stand guard following a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan Indonesian police officers stand guard following a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

December 3, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An explosion has occurred at Indonesia’s National Monument park, near the presidential palace in central Jakarta, according to media reports citing police on Tuesday.

Harry Kurniawan, head of Central Jakarta police, told Detik.com there was an explosion and an investigation was underway.

(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)