Blake Masters has a ‘master’ plan for Ariz.

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Friday, July 1, 2022

Blake Masters was a student at Stanford Law School in 2012 when his notes on Pay Pal co-founder Peter Thiel’s computer science startup class became an internet sensation. Masters transformed those class notes into a New York Times bestseller: “Zero to One: Notes on Startups or How to Build the Future.”

Before then, he was named one of Forbes Top 30 Under 30 in 2014. Masters helped top tier companies work through the tough questions and creating new value, instead of merely copying what’s worked in the past. He’s looking to make those talents and entrepreneurial insights work for the people of Arizona. Former President Donald Trump believes he can.

COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT pic.twitter.com/T02CPKYRRp — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 27, 2022

Trump said Masters will protect America’s borders, stand for life and election integrity. The 45th President warned Arizonans that other Senate candidates like Mark Brnovich and Jim Lamon will only let them down.

Masters has been critical of Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, particularly for his support for the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Masters said putting Jackson on the Supreme Court is unthinkable.

“But this vote, this disastrous vote will be his legacy,” Masters stated. “To put a pedophile apologist on the Supreme Court, it makes my blood boil…”

His time in Silicon Valley has showed him that an unholy alliance between Big Government, Big Tech and Big Business threatens to permanently upend America. As a Christian, husband, father, businessman, gun owner and an early member of President Trump’s MAGA movement, Masters refuses to let that happen. Arizona’s GOP Senate primary is set to take place August 2.