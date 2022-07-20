Blake Masters ad blasts Ariz. Senate opponent Jim Lamon

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The current heat have in Arizona is almost as hot as the state’s Senate race. Groups backing Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters are hitting his opponent Jim Lamon hard in recently aired advertisements.

One of those ads accuses Lamon’s business of exploiting Uyghurs. The ad explains how Lamon’s partner imports Chinese solar materials tied to forced labor. Take a look:

Masters and Lamon will face-of in the state’s Republican primary August 2.

