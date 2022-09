OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 10, 2022

Erik Prince, the founder of the Blackwater Private Security Company, and ally of President Donald J. Trump, has developed a new phone and operating system to protect users from cancel-culture and government snooping. One America’s Neil W. McCabe has the details.

MORE NEWS: Capitol Hill Conservatives Speak Out Against Biden Student Loan Forgiveness