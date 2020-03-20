Blackrock to freeze global hiring for a few weeks: source



FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

March 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Blackrock <BLK.N>, the world’s largest asset manager, will freeze global hiring for a few weeks, according to a source familiar with the situation.

As the deadly coronavirus swept across the global economy, killing thousands of people, companies have slashed their investment plans, withdrawn financial outlook and even laid off employees to face a halt in demand.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by)