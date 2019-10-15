BlackRock quarterly profit drops 8%



FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

October 15, 2019

(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc <BLK.N>, the world’s biggest asset manager, on Tuesday posted an 8% drop in third-quarter profit, as investors put money in its fixed-income funds and accounts that typically carry lower fees.

Net income fell to $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, a year earlier.

The company attracted $84.25 billion in new money during the quarter.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)